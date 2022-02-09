PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Shares Sold by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP reduced its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,814 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 203,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of PMVP stock opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $14.49 and a one year high of $43.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.03. The company has a market capitalization of $690.68 million, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.95.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PMVP shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMVP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP).

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.