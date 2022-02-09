Plian Trading Up 16.4% This Week (PI)

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Plian coin can now be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Plian has a market capitalization of $6.93 million and approximately $47,118.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Plian has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Plian alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004519 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00041829 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00107799 BTC.

Plian Profile

Plian (PI) is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 851,643,563 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Plian Coin Trading

