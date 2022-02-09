Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Bought by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.12% of Planet Fitness worth $8,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 291.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PLNT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Planet Fitness from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen raised Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.08.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $93.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.12 and a 200 day moving average of $82.86. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.89 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

