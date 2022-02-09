PiplCoin Price Up 13.6% This Week (PIPL)

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. During the last week, PiplCoin has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. One PiplCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PiplCoin has a market cap of $302,136.45 and $8.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00041863 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.56 or 0.00106353 BTC.

PiplCoin Coin Profile

PIPL is a coin. PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 coins and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 coins. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PiplCoin is piplcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency PiplCoin is a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange using cryptography to secure the transactions inside supported share working ecosystem. The amount of issued PiplCoins is equal with the estimation of World population on the 15th of July, 2017. “

Buying and Selling PiplCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PiplCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PiplCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

