Piper Sandler Weighs in on Fulgent Genetics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report issued on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Westenberg expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $227.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.00 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 67.68% and a net margin of 54.96%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

FLGT stock opened at $67.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.51. Fulgent Genetics has a twelve month low of $53.97 and a twelve month high of $189.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.82.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $48,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hanlin Gao sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $29,700.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,736 shares of company stock valued at $350,066. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLGT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 10.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,370,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,174,000 after purchasing an additional 313,166 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 21.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,013,000 after purchasing an additional 228,044 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,148,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 97.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,645,000 after purchasing an additional 163,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 32.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,185,000 after purchasing an additional 150,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.