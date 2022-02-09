Piper Sandler Comments on Chevron Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chevron in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $2.57 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.62. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chevron’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.51 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.74 EPS.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CVX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.04.

CVX stock opened at $136.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.44 and its 200-day moving average is $111.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Chevron has a 1 year low of $89.81 and a 1 year high of $139.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,625,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,196,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,882 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,297,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,465,009,000 after buying an additional 995,353 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after buying an additional 1,859,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,132,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $825,012,000 after purchasing an additional 146,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total transaction of $4,486,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $945,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,282 shares of company stock valued at $48,601,653 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

