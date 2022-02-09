Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of QUALCOMM in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now anticipates that the wireless technology company will earn $2.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.10. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on QCOM. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.16.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $178.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.60. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The company has a market capitalization of $200.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,297 shares of company stock valued at $8,070,787. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,506,647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,790,125,000 after purchasing an additional 490,457 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,432,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,371,003,000 after purchasing an additional 415,275 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375,459 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,519,470 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,618,000 after purchasing an additional 181,343 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.