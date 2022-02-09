PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 18,166 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 611,358 shares.The stock last traded at $6.00 and had previously closed at $5.97.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.38.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%.
About PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK)
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
