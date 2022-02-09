PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 18,166 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 611,358 shares.The stock last traded at $6.00 and had previously closed at $5.97.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.38.

Get PIMCO High Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 43.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

About PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.