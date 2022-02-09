PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:PTY)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.119 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by 2.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of PTY stock opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.18. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $21.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTY. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 4.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 18.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. 9.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

