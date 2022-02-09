PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PCK)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by 8.6% over the last three years.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.19. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $9.88.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
