Pigeoncoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $434,998.59 and $25,143.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003102 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006175 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000198 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

