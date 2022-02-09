Phillip Bentley Buys 69,017 Shares of Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Stock

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) insider Phillip Bentley acquired 69,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of £41,410.20 ($55,997.57).
Shares of Mitie Group stock opened at GBX 61.10 ($0.83) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.68. Mitie Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 50 ($0.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 79 ($1.07). The stock has a market cap of £874.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 62.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 66.02.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a GBX 0.40 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%.
About Mitie Group
Mitie Group plc, through with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Interserve. The Business Services segment offers security services, such as manned guarding and technology-backed monitoring solutions, together with fire and security systems installations; cleaning focuses on general, specialist, and technical cleaning services that include clean rooms, high-security environments, and window cleaning; and office services comprises document management, vetting, and front of house.
