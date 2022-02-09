Phillip Bentley Buys 69,017 Shares of Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Stock

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) insider Phillip Bentley acquired 69,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of £41,410.20 ($55,997.57).

Shares of Mitie Group stock opened at GBX 61.10 ($0.83) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.68. Mitie Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 50 ($0.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 79 ($1.07). The stock has a market cap of £874.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 62.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 66.02.

Get Mitie Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a GBX 0.40 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 92 ($1.24) price objective on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mitie Group from GBX 78 ($1.05) to GBX 79 ($1.07) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 92 ($1.24) price objective on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, through with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Interserve. The Business Services segment offers security services, such as manned guarding and technology-backed monitoring solutions, together with fire and security systems installations; cleaning focuses on general, specialist, and technical cleaning services that include clean rooms, high-security environments, and window cleaning; and office services comprises document management, vetting, and front of house.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.