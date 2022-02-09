PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $41.03

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.03 and traded as low as $39.16. PhenixFIN shares last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 7,325 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PhenixFIN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 23.47, a quick ratio of 23.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.02. The company has a market capitalization of $101.36 million, a PE ratio of 83.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 67.50 and a beta of 1.66.

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($2.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($2.64). The company had revenue of $4.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 million. PhenixFIN had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 3.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PhenixFIN Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman David A. Lorber purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,290,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PhenixFIN by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PhenixFIN by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PhenixFIN by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PhenixFIN by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 19,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares during the period. Finally, Moab Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PhenixFIN by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 14,508 shares during the period. 20.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PhenixFIN Company Profile (NYSE:PFX)

Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.

