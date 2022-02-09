Phala Network Market Cap Reaches $76.76 Million (PHA)

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 9th. One Phala Network coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000642 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phala Network has a market capitalization of $76.76 million and approximately $25.63 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Phala Network has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00042067 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00106724 BTC.

Phala Network Coin Profile

Phala Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala Network

