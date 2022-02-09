PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,420 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of PGT Innovations worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGTI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of PGTI opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90 and a beta of 1.45. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $28.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PGTI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PGT Innovations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet cut shares of PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.
In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $38,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $106,460. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
PGT Innovations Profile
PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.
