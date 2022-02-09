PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,420 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of PGT Innovations worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGTI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

Shares of PGTI opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90 and a beta of 1.45. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $28.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $300.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.04 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PGTI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PGT Innovations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet cut shares of PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $38,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $106,460. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PGT Innovations Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.