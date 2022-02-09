PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund has increased its dividend payment by 26.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE GHY opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.37.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile
PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.
