Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.350-$6.550 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $98 billion-$102 billion.Pfizer also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.35-$6.55 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Pfizer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.05.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.70. 67,894,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,924,379. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after buying an additional 1,582,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

