Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PFE traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $51.34. 904,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,924,379. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get Pfizer alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Bank of America upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Independent Research raised Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.05.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after buying an additional 1,582,052 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.