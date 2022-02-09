Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Shares Up 0.2%

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (ETR:PFV)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as €179.20 ($205.98) and last traded at €177.20 ($203.68). 3,202 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 38,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at €176.80 ($203.22).

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($160.92) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €158.50 ($182.18) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a report on Friday, November 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €198.17 and a 200 day moving average price of €192.02.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company also provides helium leak detectors. Its solutions include magnetic and hybrid bearing turbo pumps, and turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, diaphragms, roots, side channels, screws, piston and scroll pumps; vacuum chambers; leak detectors, gas analyzers, gauges, and mass spectrometers; gaskets, filters, valves, flanges, electrical feedthroughs, manipulators, bellows components, and other accessories; and multi-stage vacuum systems, special pumping stations, and calibration and decontamination systems; and flexible services and consultation.

