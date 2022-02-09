Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Stake Lessened by McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,866 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 155.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 67,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 40,953 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 27.4% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 264,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 56,879 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Shares of NYSE:PBT traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.14. The stock had a trading volume of 101,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,724. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $14.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average is $8.08.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 89.77% and a return on equity of 2,548.91%. The company had revenue of $3.35 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.032 dividend. This is an increase from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust operates as a trust of Southwest Bank. It holds interests in Texas Royalty and Waddell Ranch properties. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

