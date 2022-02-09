PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Holdings Raised by Stone Run Capital LLC

Stone Run Capital LLC increased its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. PerkinElmer makes up about 3.1% of Stone Run Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Stone Run Capital LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $9,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 22,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.37.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PKI traded up $5.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,452. The stock has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.95 and a twelve month high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.79%.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

