PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 573,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $84,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.93.

Shares of PEP opened at $172.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.28 and its 200-day moving average is $162.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $177.24. The firm has a market cap of $237.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.25%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.