People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,224 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,956,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137,269 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,202,000. Natixis increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 2,333.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,290,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,218 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 249.1% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 2,228,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,452 shares during the period. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 3,814,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,241 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PBCT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, People’s United Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

In other news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $5,986,100.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $21.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.69.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 30.32%. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.90%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

