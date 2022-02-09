Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.38

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.38 and traded as high as $17.75. Peoples Financial shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 200 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.38. The company has a market capitalization of $76.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Peoples Financial alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Peoples Financial’s payout ratio is 6.78%.

Peoples Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The firm offers a range of services to individuals and small to middle market businesses within its trade area through its subsidiaries. It focuses on lending services such as business, commercial, real estate, construction, personal, and instalment loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.