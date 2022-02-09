Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.76. Peoples Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEBO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEBO stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.34. 3,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,618. Peoples Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.72 and a 12-month high of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $914.35 million, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.64%.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

