Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 109,193 Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 599,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,193 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Dada Nexus worth $12,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

DADA stock opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average is $18.57. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.33. Dada Nexus Limited has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $47.00.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $201.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

DADA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Dada Nexus in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dada Nexus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

Dada Nexus Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

