Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Ciena worth $14,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,360,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,204 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 3,026,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,408,000 after acquiring an additional 523,743 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,380,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,399,000 after acquiring an additional 386,032 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,867,000 after acquiring an additional 381,729 shares during the period. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,001,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,884,000 after buying an additional 379,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

CIEN opened at $65.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $78.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,606,243.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $122,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,598 shares of company stock worth $2,764,208. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

