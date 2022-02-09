Penserra Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,865 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 22,394 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of InMode worth $10,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INMD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of InMode by 216.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,249 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $94,892,000 after purchasing an additional 685,466 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in InMode by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,943 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in InMode by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,404 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in InMode by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,120 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in InMode during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. raised their price target on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InMode presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.79.

InMode stock opened at $50.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.28. InMode Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $99.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.92.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

