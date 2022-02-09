Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 90,277 Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 90,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,823,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 154,596 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 186,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.81 per share, with a total value of $489,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WAL. Bank of America began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.55.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $102.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $75.06 and a 12 month high of $124.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 43.59%. The company had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

