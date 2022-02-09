Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 13,142 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 849,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,142 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $13,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 173.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 63,742 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 40,474 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 18,933 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 20.1% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,820 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 12,526 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 20.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 21,743 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 11.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 71,446 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VOD. Argus lowered Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

Shares of VOD opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $20.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.00.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.5142 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

