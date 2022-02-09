Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Rating Increased to Positive at Susquehanna Bancshares

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $65.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $34.00. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 35.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PENN. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Roth Capital downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.05.

Shares of PENN opened at $48.11 on Wednesday. Penn National Gaming has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.29 and a 200-day moving average of $62.37.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.27). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 8.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,906,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,282,000 after buying an additional 216,755 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 20.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,016,000 after purchasing an additional 400,613 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 39.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,424,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,974,000 after purchasing an additional 405,801 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,287,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,777,000 after purchasing an additional 50,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,164,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,401,000 after purchasing an additional 189,402 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

