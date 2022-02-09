Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Peloton Interactive updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of PTON traded up $7.52 on Tuesday, hitting $37.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,292,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,146,367. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $22.81 and a fifty-two week high of $155.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.81.

Several analysts have commented on PTON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $76.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.59.

In other news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv acquired 641,620 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $128,154.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,010 shares of company stock worth $423,792 over the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

