Pegasystems (PEGA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $98.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -339.28 and a beta of 1.12. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $89.02 and a 1 year high of $148.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -41.38%.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pegasystems stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,674 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. 47.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PEGA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Pegasystems from $163.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pegasystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.44.
Pegasystems Company Profile
Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
