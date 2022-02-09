Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Takes Position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 96,656 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Terminix Global during the third quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 8,018.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Terminix Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Terminix Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair cut Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

NYSE:TMX opened at $43.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.30 and a 12-month high of $53.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.45. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

