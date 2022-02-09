Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $5.82 Million Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $5,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 41.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 61.6% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $177.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a PE ratio of 66.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.68 and its 200-day moving average is $187.18. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.23%.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

