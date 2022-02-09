Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 44.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 269.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,131,000 after buying an additional 425,621 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,059,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 807,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,980,000 after buying an additional 231,650 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3,500.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,968,000 after buying an additional 208,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 341.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 230,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,894,000 after acquiring an additional 178,400 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $164.10 on Wednesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $118.07 and a one year high of $223.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.19 and its 200 day moving average is $175.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.32%.

WSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.14.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total transaction of $1,719,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $8,828,400 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

