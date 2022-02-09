Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Buys 1,168 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,678,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 15,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 191.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 65,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,330,000 after buying an additional 42,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $1,086,939.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $127.56 on Wednesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $96.40 and a one year high of $137.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.21.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

