Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owned approximately 0.14% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 449,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,962,000 after purchasing an additional 26,398 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $288,000. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 22.1% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 361,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,477,000 after acquiring an additional 33,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $399,000.

NYSEARCA:JMST opened at $50.84 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $50.74 and a one year high of $51.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.97.

