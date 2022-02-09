PEAK6 Investments LLC Invests $912,000 in Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PFTAU)

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PFTAU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 91,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $4,303,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $4,482,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $4,539,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $12,952,000.

NASDAQ PFTAU opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.92.

