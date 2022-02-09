PEAK6 Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 73,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,942,000 after acquiring an additional 918,817 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 53.2% during the third quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 955,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after acquiring an additional 331,595 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter worth about $3,440,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter worth about $2,547,000. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 60.4% in the third quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 334,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 126,029 shares during the period. 15.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BSM opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $12.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 370.37%.

BSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.65.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

