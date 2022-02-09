PBF Logistics (PBFX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PBF Logistics stock opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $840.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. PBF Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.59.

Get PBF Logistics alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PBFX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. R. F. Lafferty boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Logistics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Logistics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PBF Logistics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in PBF Logistics by 18.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in PBF Logistics by 155.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 23,104 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PBF Logistics by 63.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after buying an additional 170,403 shares in the last quarter. 22.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and similar logistics assets. It operates through two operating segments: Transportation and Terminaling Segment, and Storage Segment. The Storage segment consists of 30 tanks for storing crude oil, refined products and intermediates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.