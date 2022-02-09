PayPie Price Down 24.2% This Week (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 33.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 9th. One PayPie coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0175 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PayPie has traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar. PayPie has a total market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $68.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00041863 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.56 or 0.00106353 BTC.

PayPie Coin Profile

PPP is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.bb

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPie is an Ethereum based accounting platform for risk score analysis. PPP Token is the utility token which provides access to the PayPie platform for certain transactions and services, including the purchase of invoices and access to credit histories of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) “

Buying and Selling PayPie

