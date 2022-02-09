PayPal Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.43 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) – DA Davidson cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for PayPal in a research report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $3.43 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.02. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

PYPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.18.

PYPL opened at $120.26 on Monday. PayPal has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $141.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.03 and its 200-day moving average is $228.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $1,795,503,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,728,562,000 after buying an additional 2,476,199 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 224.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $879,275,000 after buying an additional 2,086,752 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,727,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,277,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,893,771,000 after buying an additional 1,172,815 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, Director David W. Dorman purchased 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.85 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 16,311 shares of company stock valued at $2,282,503 and sold 38,359 shares valued at $7,173,382. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

