Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Receives $43.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.60.
Several research analysts have commented on PSN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair lowered Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.
Shares of PSN traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.47. The company had a trading volume of 377,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,945. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. Parsons has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $45.01.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parsons by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,829,000 after acquiring an additional 57,304 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Parsons by 86.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,439,000 after buying an additional 87,488 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the second quarter worth $304,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Parsons by 12.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Parsons by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period.
Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.
