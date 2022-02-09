Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$30.00 to C$35.00. The stock traded as high as $22.12 and last traded at $20.56, with a volume of 14948 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.91.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PRMRF. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 3.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.047 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.89%.

Paramount Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PRMRF)

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.