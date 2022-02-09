Par Capital Management Inc. Sells 292,400 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Par Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,607,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 292,400 shares during the period. Alaska Air Group comprises approximately 2.3% of Par Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Par Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.28% of Alaska Air Group worth $94,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. 74.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $96,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALK traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.41. 43,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,968,654. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.54. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.26 and a 1 year high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 135.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

