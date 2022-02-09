Par Capital Management Inc. Purchases 29,760 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Par Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 179,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,760 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises approximately 10.2% of Par Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Par Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $426,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Booking in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Booking by 53.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Booking in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Booking by 1,600.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 34 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total transaction of $449,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total value of $1,590,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,973. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $75.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,617.00. 35,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,104. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,353.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,344.56. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,051.64 and a 1-year high of $2,687.29. The firm has a market cap of $107.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,769.00.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

