Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 220 ($2.97) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 86.76% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.70) price objective on shares of Pantheon Resources in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Get Pantheon Resources alerts:

Shares of LON PANR opened at GBX 117.80 ($1.59) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £919.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Pantheon Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 131.76 ($1.78). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 77.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 70.31.

In other Pantheon Resources news, insider Justin George Hondris sold 500,000 shares of Pantheon Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.95), for a total value of £350,000 ($473,292.77).

Pantheon Resources Company Profile

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.