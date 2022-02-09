Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) and BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) Head to Head Contrast

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) and Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

BioVie has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Panbela Therapeutics has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

6.0% of BioVie shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.3% of Panbela Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 80.0% of BioVie shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of Panbela Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BioVie and Panbela Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioVie N/A N/A -$130.25 million N/A N/A Panbela Therapeutics N/A N/A -$4.77 million ($0.70) -2.96

Profitability

This table compares BioVie and Panbela Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioVie N/A -1,150.49% -1,052.81% Panbela Therapeutics N/A -84.36% -73.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BioVie and Panbela Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioVie 0 0 1 0 3.00 Panbela Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

BioVie presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 542.86%. Panbela Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 333.73%. Given BioVie’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BioVie is more favorable than Panbela Therapeutics.

Summary

Panbela Therapeutics beats BioVie on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioVie

BioVie, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which discovers, develops and commercializes drug therapies for liver disease. It focuses on BIV201, which treats ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

About Panbela Therapeutics

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types. The company was founded by Michael T. Cullen, Jr. and Thomas X. Neenan on September 21, 2011 and is headquartered in Waconia, MN.

