Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Duquesne Family Office LLC

Duquesne Family Office LLC lessened its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 11,979 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up 6.2% of Duquesne Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Duquesne Family Office LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $191,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 686 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 794 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,460 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 93 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total transaction of $5,103,468.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total transaction of $6,124,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,500 shares of company stock worth $31,621,495. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PANW traded up $12.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $525.96. 6,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,964. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $522.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $488.01. The company has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.39 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.56 and a fifty-two week high of $572.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

PANW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.64.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

